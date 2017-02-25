3-year-old girl in critical condition after near drowning in Phoenix pool

The scene near Jomax Road and Interstate 17 in Phoenix where a child nearly drowned Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. (Photo: Nico Santos/12 News)

PHOENIX - Medics rushed a 3-year-old north Phoenix girl to the hospital Saturday afternoon after her father found her in the backyard pool, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

It happened at a home near Jomax Road and Interstate 17 about 3 p.m.

Police say say the girl's father realized she was no longer in the home.

After finding her, he pulled her from the water and shouted for help.

A neighbor, who recently got recertified in CPR training, performed live-saving efforts on the girl until police and fire units responded.

Lindsey Chairez told 12 News she saw the commotion. She said the 3-year-old is the sweetest little girl.

"We just hope that she's OK," she said, "It's close to home. We have an almost 3-year-old as well, and we have a pool in our backyard with a gate and security door. But still, it's like should we move?"

Investigators say the girl had a faint pulse when she was rushed to the hospital.

At last check, she was in extremely critical condition.

(© 2017 KPNX)