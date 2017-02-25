3-year-old girl in critical condition after near drowning in Phoenix pool

PHOENIX - Medics rushed a 3-year-old north Phoenix girl to the hospital Saturday afternoon after her father found her in the backyard pool, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
It happened at a home near Jomax Road and Interstate 17 about 3 p.m.
Police say say the girl's father realized she was no longer in the home.
After finding her, he pulled her from the water and shouted for help.
A neighbor, who recently got recertified in CPR training, performed live-saving efforts on the girl until police and fire units responded.
Lindsey Chairez told 12 News she saw the commotion. She said the 3-year-old is the sweetest little girl.
"We just hope that she's OK," she said, "It's close to home. We have an almost 3-year-old as well, and we have a pool in our backyard with a gate and security door. But still, it's like should we move?"
Investigators say the girl had a faint pulse when she was rushed to the hospital.
At last check, she was in extremely critical condition.
(© 2017 KPNX)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs