3-year-old girl in critical condition after being pulled from Phoenix pool

The scene near Jomax Road and Interstate 17 in Phoenix where a child nearly drowned Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017.

PHOENIX - A 3-year-old girl is in critical condition after being pulled from a pool near Jomax Road and Interstate 17 in Phoenix Saturday.

The girl's father told crews he realized the girl wasn't in the home and checked the pool. When he pulled her out, firefighters said she had been under water for about two minutes.

A neighbor who had just gotten re-certified in CPR helped until police and firefighters responded.

The girl was taken to the hospital with a faint pulse. She is in extremely critical condition, firefighters said. Police said no foul play is suspected.

