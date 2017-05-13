KPNX
3-year-old found face down in Mesa pool

12 News , KPNX 7:55 PM. MST May 13, 2017

MESA, Ariz. - A 3-year-old is in the hospital after the child was reportedly found face down in a swimming pool near Lindsay and Brown roads Saturday, according to Mesa firefighters. 

Emergency crews took the 3-year-old to the hospital while doing continued resuscitation efforts. 

The child is in extremely critical condition, firefighters said. 

Police said the incident appears to be accidental. 

