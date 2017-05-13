3-year-old found face down in Mesa pool

MESA, Ariz. - A 3-year-old is in the hospital after the child was reportedly found face down in a swimming pool near Lindsay and Brown roads Saturday, according to Mesa firefighters.

Emergency crews took the 3-year-old to the hospital while doing continued resuscitation efforts.

The child is in extremely critical condition, firefighters said.

Police said the incident appears to be accidental.

