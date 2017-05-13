3-year-old found face down in Mesa pool

MESA, Ariz. - A 3-year-old is in the hospital after the child was reportedly found face down in a swimming pool near Lindsay and Brown roads Saturday, according to Mesa firefighters.
Emergency crews took the 3-year-old to the hospital while doing continued resuscitation efforts.
The child is in extremely critical condition, firefighters said.
Police said the incident appears to be accidental.
© 2017 KPNX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs