3-year-old dies after he was pulled from a pool

Police at a Phoenix apartment complex after a 3-year-old was pulled from a pool Aug. 26, 2017. The child is in critical condition. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - A 3-year-old boy died Sunday morning from after he was pulled from a pull Saturday evening.

The boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was pulled from a pool at an apartment complex near Baseline Road and 48th Street Saturday evening.

When firefighters arrived, the mother was doing CPR.

It is unknown how long the child was under water.

The investigation is ongoing.

© 2017 KPNX-TV