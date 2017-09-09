3-year-old dead after drowning in Phoenix, grandparents found child in pool

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department said a 3 -year-old boy is dead after his grandparents found him in the backyard pool Saturday afternoon.

Phoenix Fire and Police Departments arrived at the house near 44th Street and Union Hills Drive shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday. The child was transported to Phoenix Children's Hospital and in full cardiac arrest.

The boy was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

