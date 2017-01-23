3 Valley spots to grab National Pie Day deals

(Photo: Thinkstock)

January 23 is a special day for dessert lovers.

It's National Pie Day!

And although we really don't need an excuse to eat pie, this seems like a pretty good one to us.

Here are three Valley places baking up a National Pie Day deal for you, according to Offers.com:

Old Country Buffet

DEAL: Whole pie for $6.99 with purchase of a regular price adult or senior buffet.

Three Valley locations in Mesa, Glendale and Phoenix.

Coco’s Bakery Restaurant

DEAL: A free slice of pie when you purchase a regular priced entree from 11 a.m. to close.

Three Valley locations in Surprise, Sun City and Phoenix.

Village Inn

DEAL: $2 off any whole pie ordered in a participating restaurant.

Also, you can always wait until Wednesday for a free slice of pie.

Several Valley locations in Apache Junction, Avondale, Chandler, Gilbert, Glendale, Goodyear, Mesa, Peoria, Phoenix, Scottsdale and Surprise.

