3 Valley spots to grab National Pie Day deals

January 23 is a special day for dessert lovers.
It's National Pie Day!
And although we really don't need an excuse to eat pie, this seems like a pretty good one to us.
Here are three Valley places baking up a National Pie Day deal for you, according to Offers.com:
Old Country Buffet
DEAL: Whole pie for $6.99 with purchase of a regular price adult or senior buffet.
Three Valley locations in Mesa, Glendale and Phoenix.
Coco’s Bakery Restaurant
DEAL: A free slice of pie when you purchase a regular priced entree from 11 a.m. to close.
Three Valley locations in Surprise, Sun City and Phoenix.
Village Inn
DEAL: $2 off any whole pie ordered in a participating restaurant.
Also, you can always wait until Wednesday for a free slice of pie.
Several Valley locations in Apache Junction, Avondale, Chandler, Gilbert, Glendale, Goodyear, Mesa, Peoria, Phoenix, Scottsdale and Surprise.
(© 2017 KPNX)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs