3 teens arrested after disturbance at Arizona Mills Mall

Police officers at the Arizona Mills Mall food court in Tempe Dec. 26, 2016. (Photo: Ryan Cody/12 News)

TEMPE, Ariz. - Three teenagers have been arrested after causing a disturbance at the Arizona Mills Mall on Monday night that had several shoppers running for their lives thinking gunshots had been fired.

The incident happened at the mall's food court when security requested assistance from the Tempe Police Department who said a 16-year-old refused to leave the mall and then grabbed a pretzel and threw it at officers.

The teen then acted like he was going to fight the officers, according to police, and was arrested for aggravated assault on an officer, resisting arrest and trespassing and disorderly conduct.

As the boy was being detained, a large crowd of teenagers began to gather around the officers who began trying escort the crowd out of the building for being disruptive.

It was during that time when a chair was thrown, making a loud bang that some mistook as a gunshot.

A 15-year-old was arrested after refusing to leave and reportedly shoved an officer before attempting to flee.

This teen was arrested for aggravated assault and disorderly conduct.

A 15-year-old girl was also arrested after disobeying orders to leave the mall, first walking out and then coming back inside. When an officer attempted to stop her, she hit the officer on the shoulder. She was arrested for aggravated assault on an officer and trespassing.

Tempe police say they don't believe the incident was connected to the several other disturbances that occurred on Monday at malls across the country.

