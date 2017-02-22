3 motorcycles crash in Buckeye, leaving 3 people hurt

(Photo: Thinkstock)

BUCKEYE, Ariz. - A motorcycle crash in Buckeye Wednesday evening injured three people, according to Phoenix fire officials.

The crash happened near 101st Avenue and Broadway Road.

Fire officials said they transported all three of those injured were taken to hospitals, and two had serious injuries.

Police and fire departments have not released any details about the circumstances surrounding the crash.

