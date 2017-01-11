3 men with gunshot wounds dropped off at Phoenix hospital

Police cordoned off the the parking lot of the Deer Valley Medical Center near 23rd Avenue and Beardsley Road early Jan. 11, 2017 after three shooting victims were dropped off overnight. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - Police cordoned off the the parking lot of the Deer Valley Medical Center near 23rd Avenue and Beardsley Road early Wednesday after three shooting victims were dropped off overnight.

The men are being treated in the medical center and police are treating the parking lot as a crime scene.

Detectives are waiting to talk to the victims to determine the circumstances of the shootings.

Officials says the men's wounds are not life threatening.

(© 2017 KPNX)