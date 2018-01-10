3 dogs die from smoke inhalation in Phoenix house fire

Crews found three dogs in the house near 24th Avenue and Thomas Road. About 20 firefighters worked to control the fire and attempted to resuscitate the three dogs, according to Phoenix fire. Photo: Phoenix Fire Department

PHOENIX - Three dogs were killed in a house fire Wednesday morning, Phoenix Fire Department said.

Crews found three dogs in the house near 24th Avenue and Thomas Road. About 20 firefighters worked to control the fire and attempted to resuscitate the three dogs, according to Phoenix fire. Firefighters used Fido bags, oxygen masks for dogs, but the smoke inhalation was too much.

Two fido bags used on dogs at a house fire near 24th Avenue and Thomas Road on January 10, 2018. Photo: Phoenix Fire Department

Neither of the occupants, a man in his 50s and his sister, were at home during the time of the fire, Phoenix FD said. The Phoenix Fire Department Crisis Response team is working with the man and his sister as they deal with this very difficult loss.

There were no firefighter injuries and the fire will be under investigation which is standard for this type of incident, Phoenix FD said.

