3 arrested after double shooting at Chandler gas station, shots fired at officers

CHANDLER - Police pursued and arrested three people after a shooting at a gas station at Riggs and Gilbert roads in Chander Monday night.

Police said one person was shot at the gas station and another was shot near Arizona Avenue and Pecos Road.

Chandler PD did not give an update on the victims' conditions.

Officers initially went to the gas station at 7:15 p.m. after receiving calls for a shooting. They arrived after the suspects' vehicle, a white passenger car, had fled the area.

Police then received a call of a person pointing a gun in a car headed northbound on Arizona Avenue near Germann Road. When officers tracked down the vehicle near Arizona Avenue and Pecos Road, the suspects shot at them, according to police.

Officers eventually arrested the suspects without incident about a mile south of Hunt Highway on State Route 587 on the Gila River Indian Community, police said.

It's not clear what began the initial shooting.

Police are still investigating.

