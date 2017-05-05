3-alarm warehouse fire burns in north Phoenix

PHOENIX - A fire is burning at a battery and electric motor manufacturing building in north Phoenix Friday evening, according to Phoenix FD officials.
A fire spokesperson said the blaze, which started around 5 p.m. has garnered a third-alarm response.
The workers evacuated the building before fire crews arrived.
Fire officials said the roof of the building has collapsed in the fire, and firefighters have taken a defensive strategy to protect structures near the fire.
They haven't been able to attack the fire offensively because a representative for the battery company said there was lithium in the batteries, which presents a hazard when water is applied.
Medical personnel are evaluating one worker who suffered throat irritation from the fire.
Investigators are at the scene and the fire is ongoing.
