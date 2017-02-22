250 Scottsdale special needs students come together for Special Kid Day

Over 250 students came together in Scottsdale to participate in different activities aimed to challenge and engage students with special needs. (Photo: Halie Cook/12 News)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Hundreds of students, teachers and agencies came together to provide a fun-filled day for special needs students in Scottsdale.

From soccer to helping a firefighter spray down a police cruiser, “Special Kid Day” allowed over 250 students with unique developmental and intellectual needs to participate in a fun-filled day.

“Everything is around their needs,” said Kathy Anderson, a teacher at Scottsdale Unified School District. “It’s just absolutely precious to see the kids being able to access everything and to not have any hurdles for two hours out of their day."

The event featured over 30 specialized activity stations and multiple community agencies.

“Today is the best day ever. Everyone’s having so much fun,” said student Jennyfer Garcia.

