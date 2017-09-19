$2.5 million Scottsdale home is a total loss after house fire

Firefighters with the Phoenix Fire Department worked to put out a house fire late Monday night at a $2.5 million home near Pima Road and Diamond Rim Drive.

According to fire officials, the owners were not inside the 6,400 square-foot home at the time of the fire started around 11:30 p.m. Fire officials believe the home is the owners' second home.

Phoenix FD said the house is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, fire officials said. No injuries were reported.

