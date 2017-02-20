23 people arrested, 114 ticketed in large Phoenix street-racing bust

PHOENIX - The Arizona Department of Public Safety and Phoenix police arrested nearly two dozen people and issued over 100 citations in a large street-racing bust on Sunday.

According to police, the individuals involved were driving recklessly on Valley freeways and streets and may be connected to recent YouTube videos showing vehicles blocking Interstate 10.

PREVIOUSLY: DPS investigating Phoenix drivers burning out on I-10

Police say they made a total of 65 traffic stops.

The 23 people arrested face charges of racing, criminal speed, and reckless driving, according to police.

