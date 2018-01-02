2017: Phoenix's hottest year on record

(Photo: Jeff Blackburn/12 News)

With temperatures still nearing 90 degrees at the end of November, 2017 has officially become Phoenix's warmest year ever on record.

"Heat was obviously one of the biggest stories in 2017," the National Weather Service wrote. "Not only from an annual record setting average, but also periodically on a daily basis."

The year's average temperature of 77.3 topped the previous record by two-tenths (77.1) set back in 2014.

The city's average low for 2017 was 65.4, which is tied for the warmest ever. The average high of 89.1 is the second warmest on record.

The heat records don't stop there.

Ten new record high temperature were set in 2017, including 119 degrees on June 20 -- the city's fourth hottest temperature ever recorded, according to the National Weather Service.

The rain, or lack thereof, was also a big deal in 2017.

Phoenix reached 100-plus days without rain by the start of December -- one of the longest streaks ever for the city.

On the record, 2017 is Phoenix's 26th driest year ever.

Elsewhere, Yuma also experienced its warmest year ever on record for 2017 with an average temperature of 77.5.

The National Weather Service says 2017 is expected to go down as one of the warmest for the entire state.

