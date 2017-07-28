2017 Miss Teen USA competition comes to Phoenix this Saturday

Miss Teen USA logo (Photo: Miss Teen USA)

PHOENIX - The 2017 Miss Teen USA competition kicks off in downtown Phoenix at Symphony Hall on Saturday. Contestants from 50 states will be contending for the crown and scholarship money to help further their education.

Last year, the Miss Teen USA pageant made a departure from tradition by doing away with its swimwear competition and opted for an athletic wear event instead. Pageant officials said the change aims to empower women who lead active purposeful lives and encourage those in their communities to do the same.

For the first time, Digital Domain will host the live stream the competition and show behind-the-scenes moments. The Miss Teen USA pageant happens in Phoenix on July 29. Tickets are still available still available here.

WHAT

2017 Miss Teen USA competition

WHEN

Preliminary Competition

Friday, July 28

7 p.m.

Final Competition

Saturday, July 29

6 p.m.

WHERE

Symphony Hall - 25 N. 2nd St. Phoenix, AZ 85004

WATCH

You can watch the 2017 Miss Teen USA competition here

© 2017 KPNX-TV