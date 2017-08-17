'2,000 bees waiting for us': Hiker rescued from mountain after bees attack

John Learn was found clinging to the side of a Scottsdale mountain after being attacked by bees. August 16, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - John Learn was looking for a thrill, but didn't expect the adrenaline rush coming his way.



"It was dope until we got to the top and there were 2,000 bees waiting for us," Learn said after his first helicopter ride.



The two were hiking on a Scottsdale mountain they weren't legally supposed to be hiking on. That's when a swarm of bees attacked and the two ran in opposite directions.



"I thought I was allergic and for all I knew he ran off the mountain," Kris Milstead said.

He called police thinking his friend was in serious trouble and minutes later, first responders were on scene. Finally, after nightfall, the chopper found Learn clinging to the side of the mountain.

"Honestly bro, I was sitting there like 'my dad's gonna see this, I'm gonna be so screwed' that and man I'm using everyone's time and resources to get my dumbass off a mountain so I feel pretty foolish," Learn said.



Police issued the hikers a misdemeanor ticket for trespassing which they now have to answer to in court.



A situation that could have been a lot worse.

"We just learned a lesson, we'll go to Camelback Mountain next time where you are allowed to hike," Learn said.

