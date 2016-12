Chandler police on the scene of a deadly shooting near Ray Road and Arizona Avenue, Dec. 22, 2016. (Photo: 12 News)

CHANDLER, Ariz. - A 20-year-old is dead after an overnight shooting near Ray Road and Arizona Avenue according to police.

Wednesday night, dispatch received multiple calls of a shooting in the area.

When officers arrived, they found the young man.

Police did not release a description of a suspect.

Chandler police said more details would come Thursday.

Copyright 2016 KPNX