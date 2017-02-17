2 years later, Scottsdale woman Allison Feldman's murder is still unsolved

Candles at a Scottsdale courthouse vigil for Allison Feldman Feb. 17, 2017, two years after her death. (Photo: Trisha Hendricks/12 News)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Dozens of people gathered Friday night to light candles and share memories in honor of Allison Feldman. The 31-year old was brutally murdered inside her south Scottsdale home two years ago.

Police believe she was targeted.

Friends and family gathered at the Scottsdale courthouse as puzzled as investigators, because police still haven’t made any arrests and they don’t have any suspects. But they’re not giving up hope.

“They haven’t solved the crime,” said Harley Feldman, Allison’s father.

That’s what stands out in his mind two years after Allison was killed inside her home: The killer is still on the run.

“I get angry that this guy felt he had the right to come in to her house and do this,” he said.

Feldman still doesn’t know how his daughter was murdered.

“I’ve never asked. I don’t want to know,” he said. “I want to remember her for who she was.”

She was a young, beautiful, woman who had a great job and loved to volunteer to help others. Her father meets with police regularly to get updates. The case is far from cold.

“They’re still going through some of the physical evidence and making progress,” said Feldman.

Allison didn’t have any enemies. She would have been 33 this year.

“She would be doing good,” he said. “She always put other people first. She spent a lot of time with burned kids and the foundation and going to hospitals because she wanted to make their lives better.”

Her parents continue to visit Arizona once a month. They stay at her home.

“It’s still her house. We maintain it for her and we feel close to her here,” he said.

Allison’s murder has given Harley a new perspective on life. He hopes the DNA found in the home leads to a conviction.

“We believe it’s just going to take one small thing to put all this together,” he said. “People from Minnesota know about the Jacob Wetterling case. That was 27 years to solve it and it was solved just a few months ago, because of DNA mostly and they were able to find the suspect and he finally admitted what he had done.”

Harley tries to learn lessons from cases like that, as he continues on his mission.

“I think I have two jobs,” he said. “One is to keep her legacy alive and the other is to help solve this crime.”

Through ViCAP, the FBI’s Violent Crimes Apprehension Program, police can match up this case with other similar cases out of state. They’ve already been to New Mexico and Florida, so that could most definitely help at some point. Only time will tell.

