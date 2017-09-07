KPNX
2-year-old in critical condition after near-drowning in Gilbert

12 News , KPNX 5:02 PM. MST September 07, 2017

GILBERT, Ariz. - Fire crews are transporting a 2-year-old to the hospital in critical condition after the child nearly drowned in Gilbert near South Benjamin Drive and Warner Road Thursday.

Firefighters have not yet released the details surrounding the incident.

