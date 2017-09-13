2-year-old girl hospitalized after pulled from west Phoenix pool

The scene of a near-drowning in west Phoenix Sept. 13, 2017. (Photo: Sky 12)

PHOENIX - A 2-year-old girl has been hospitalized after being pulled from a pool in west Phoenix Wednesday afternoon.

According to Phoenix FD, the scene is near 67th Avenue and Camelback Road.

When firefighters arrived at the home, a parent was performing CPR on the girl, who had no pulse. Crews put her in an ambulance to the hospital and began treating her.

During the ambulance ride, she regained her pulse and started crying.

It's not clear how long she was in the pool, but she began breathing on her own upon arrival at the hospital.

