2-year-old girl dies after pulled from Mesa pool

MESA, Ariz. - A 2-year-old girl was pronounced dead Thursday after being found in a Mesa pool, according to Mesa fire officials.

Medical crews arrived and performed CPR at the scene near Sossaman Road and Southern Avenue in East Mesa late in the afternoon.

The girl did not regain consciousness and was pronounced dead at a hospital, Mesa fire officials said.

The circumstances surrounding the girl's death are not known.

