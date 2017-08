A 3-year-old child died August 11, 2017, after being pulled from a pool in Peoria. (Photo: 12 News)

PEORIA, Ariz. - A 2-year-old boy was taken to a Valley hospital after he fell into an above-ground backyard pool Friday, Peoria fire said.

Peoria fire said the boy was found by an adult who started CPR -- which was taken over by paramedics.

The boy later died at the hospital.

It's not know how long the boy was in the water. Peoria police are investigating.

