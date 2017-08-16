2 Valley moms are on a mission to prevent teen suicide

Christina Burke (left) and Christina Nguyen (right) want to raise suicide awareness ( Photo: Ryan Cody / 12 News )

CHANDLER, Ariz. - There's a place on the agenda at every scheduled governing board meeting for public comment at the Chandler Unified School District. The latest meeting would take a drastic turn in tone when two mothers stepped up to the podium.

"I stand in front of you all today as a mother of a child who attempted to take their own life," Christina Nguyen said as all six members of the governing board listened intently. She along with friend Christina Burke are on a mission to bring more awareness to schools in Chandler.

Both mothers say they've seen too many parents and friends experience heartbreak over the issue.

"I don't want to wait another 6-12 months and watch one, two, three, four, five more kids die," Burke said

The two want to begin a dialogue somehow, some way. Asking board members to take steps giving their kids and outlet to seek help in school.

"We've been explicitly told by the guidance counselor at my son's school that they are there for scheduling classes and college applications, not emotional hurdles," Burke said to the board.

After the meeting, a board member spoke with Burke and Nguyen to hear more about their concerns. The women also confirmed the district has since reached out to say they are working on a plan for prevention.

The district has since created a suicide awareness video. However, both mothers are unsatisfied saying it’s not going to prevent anything.

There's always more that can be done.

