2 semi trucks collide in fatal crash on SR-85

BUCKEYE, Ariz. - One person is dead, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said, after two semi trucks collided on State Route 85 near Baseline Road Thursday.

According to DPS, the trucks caught fire after the collision.

One of the drivers has minor injuries, but the other driver died at the scene.

DPS said the trucks were not carrying hazardous material.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Northbound SR 85 is closed at Baseline Road and at Rooks and Southern going eastbound.

