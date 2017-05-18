2 Peoria elementary schools on lockdown as police look for armed robbery suspect

PEORIA, Ariz. - All students and staff of Vistancia Elementary and Lake Pleasant Elementary in Peoria are reported safe after a lockdown was issued Thursday afternoon as a precaution while police searched for an armed robber in the area.

The lockdown issued just before 2 p.m. and was lifted shortly after 3 p.m. Neither school was the scene of the robbery, police said.

Police said the suspect, described as a black man with a shaved head and light beard in his mid-20s, committed an armed robbery on the street. The suspect is around 5-feet-5-inches tall, possibly wearing a dark blue hoodie and blue jeans.

The suspect is not in custody, however the police say their next steps are contacting people who called in tips from the neighborhood and continuing the investigation.

