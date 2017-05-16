2 people shot, 1 dead in east Mesa; suspects on the loose

Scene of an overnight shooting on May 16, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

MESA, Ariz. - Two people were shot overnight near Crismon and Broadway roads in east Mesa.

MCSO said the shooting happened Monday night at 11:20 p.m. out front of a home.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found a man and a woman in their 20s had been shot.

The woman died. The man was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

MCSO homicide detectives looked into what caused the shooting Tuesday morning and said the suspects were still outstanding.

Witnesses told MCSO the shooting may have been a drive-by and took place in the front yard.

© 2017 KPNX-TV