2 people found dead in submerged truck in southwest Valley canal

Investigators at scene of truck in canal. Two bodies were discovered inside the truck. Jan. 3, 2018. (Photo: 12 News)

ARLINGTON, Ariz. - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two bodies were found in a submerged truck in a far southwest Valley canal.

According to MCSO, agriculture workers discovered the truck in a canal near Aqua Caliente and Old US-80.

MCSO said it's not known how long the truck was in the water.

The cause of death for the two inside the truck is under investigation.

