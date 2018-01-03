2 people found dead in submerged truck in southwest Valley canal

ARLINGTON, Ariz. - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two bodies were found in a submerged truck in a far southwest Valley canal.
According to MCSO, agriculture workers discovered the truck in a canal near Aqua Caliente and Old US-80.
MCSO said it's not known how long the truck was in the water.
The cause of death for the two inside the truck is under investigation.
