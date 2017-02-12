2 Mesa moms on opposite sides of immigration debate share emotional stories

Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos (left) was deported earlier this week, and Mary Ann Mendoza (right) is mourning her son who was killed by an undocumented immigrant with a criminal background. (Photo: 12 News)

MESA, Ariz. - Amid immigration arguments flaring across the country, two Mesa moms have extremely emotional stories and complete opposite viewpoints when it comes to President Trump's immigration order.

One was deported this week after living in the U.S. for more than two decades. The other’s son was killed by a wrong-way driver, an undocumented immigrant with a criminal background.

"We're celebrating Brandon's 35th birthday,” said Mary Ann Mendoza, mother of fallen Mesa Police Sgt. Brandon Mendoza. “We come here every year on his birthday and release purple balloons."

Mendoza remembered her son at his gravesite Sunday morning, surrounded by loved ones.

Brandon Mendoza was a Mesa police officer, who volunteered with children at a boys and girls club and nearby school. His favorite color was purple.

"Brandon was a fun, loving, just an amazing friend to everybody that he met. He was an incredible son," she said.

The wrong-way drunk driver who killed Brandon three years ago was in the country illegally and had been previously convicted of criminal conspiracy and a burglary assault.

“I support deporting any illegal criminal who is in our country, and unfortunately, I've had my own personal dealings with an illegal criminal killing my son. So I'm all about protecting my fellow American citizens lives," said Mendoza.

Another Mesa mother, Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos, came into the national spotlight this week after she was deported. She is making a passionate plea for leniency to people like her.

Garcia de Rayos was brought to the U.S. at just 14 years old. She later married and raised her two children here.

"No teenager should ever have to go through this,” her son Angel Garcia said. “It's a nightmare having your mother taken away from you."

Guadalupe was arrested in 2008 as part of a workplace raid at a water park. She was convicted of identity theft for using a legal immigrant's registration number to gain employment.

Her case is forcing many to ask the question: Should all felony convictions, even non-violent ones, be cause for deportation?

Guadalupe said undocumented immigrants just want to provide for their families and added that she doesn't have any regrets. In fact, she said she would do it all over again out of love for her children.

Mendoza sees it differently.

"Was she thinking of her children when she committed identity theft?” she said. “Unfortunately, every illegal person who is going to be deported from our country is going to have a sob story about their children, and I will just refer back to the sob story about my child, because he's killed and he's no longer with me."

For now, Guadalupe remains in Mexico. Her children visited her this weekend. They are U.S. citizens.

