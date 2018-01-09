2 men found dead inside parked vehicle in west Phoenix

Phoenix police said two men were found dead Tuesday inside a parked vehicle in west Phoenix.
Police said the "suspicious vehicle" was parked near 83rd Avenue and Thomas Road.
The two men had "obvious signs of trauma," police said.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone who might have information about what happened is urged to contact The Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness.
