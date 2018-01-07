KPNX
2 killed in Goodyear motorcycle crash

12 News , KPNX 7:12 PM. MST January 07, 2018

GOODYEAR, Ariz. - A 16-year-old girl and a 27-year-old man have died after a motorcycle crash near 143rd and Vineyard avenues, according to police. 

Both roads are closed in both directions as police investigate the crash.

