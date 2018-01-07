Close 2 killed in Goodyear motorcycle crash 12 News , KPNX 7:12 PM. MST January 07, 2018 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST GOODYEAR, Ariz. - A 16-year-old girl and a 27-year-old man have died after a motorcycle crash near 143rd and Vineyard avenues, according to police. Both roads are closed in both directions as police investigate the crash. © 2018 KPNX-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Social media reacts to Las Vegas concert shooting Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage DPS looking for homicide suspect near Show Low Arizona woman celebrating son's birthday witnessed Vegas shooting 11 new features in IOS 11 Arizona officer's wife on life support after Las Vegas mass shooting On The Mark: Gun violence in the wake of Las Vegas O.J. Simpson out of prison and talking Off-duty DPS officers injured in Las Vegas concert shooting Arizona officer's wife on life support after Las Vegas mass shooting More Stories 4 things to watch for at the 2018 Golden Globes Jan. 5, 2018, 7:04 a.m. Hundreds ride for wife of deputy killed protecting… Jan. 7, 2018, 5:45 p.m. Police investigating after 1-year-old boy dies in… Jan. 6, 2018, 3:24 p.m.
