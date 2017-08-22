2 kids, 2 adults hurt in head-on crash in northwest Phoenix

The aftermath of a car crash near 42nd and Northern Avenues in Phoenix Aug. 22, 2017. (Photo: Pete Scholz/12 News)

PHOENIX - Medical personnel took four people to the hospital after two cars crashed head-on in northwest Phoenix Tuesday night.

According to fire officials, two children and two adults were seriously injured. Crews from both Phoenix and Glendale went to the scene near 42nd and Northern avenues.

After the initial collision, one vehicle crashed into a tree and narrowly missed a light pole, according to police. Four people had to be extricated from that vehicle.

Police said the driver who caused the crash fled on foot before officers arrested her on suspicion of DUI.

