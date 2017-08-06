2 in custody after fleeing from Loop 101 crash

PHOENIX - Two people are in custody after fleeing from a rollover collision on Loop 101 at Camelback Road, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
Both occupants of the vehicle ran from the scene after emergency crews arrived around 6:45 p.m. Sunday, troopers said.
One of the people who fled the scene was taken to a hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.
