KPNX
Close

2 in custody after fleeing from Loop 101 crash

12 News , KPNX 10:19 PM. MST August 06, 2017

PHOENIX - Two people are in custody after fleeing from a rollover collision on Loop 101 at Camelback Road, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety. 

Both occupants of the vehicle ran from the scene after emergency crews arrived around 6:45 p.m. Sunday, troopers said. 

One of the people who fled the scene was taken to a hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. 

© 2017 KPNX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories