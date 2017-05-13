2 in custody after deadly shooting in San Tan Valley

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. - Two people are in custody after a fatal shooting in San Tan Valley Saturday afternoon.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said authorities responded to reports of shots fired near Mountain Vista and San Tan Heights boulevards around 2 p.m.

Police found a man with a gunshot wound when they arrived. The man has since been pronounced dead at the hospital.

The victim and the suspect may have known each other, deputies said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Authorities will not release the victim's name until all next of kin have been notified.

