2 hurt, 1 in custody in Tempe shooting

TEMPE, Ariz. - Two people were hurt in a shooting in Tempe Saturday, according to police.
Police responded to Baseline Road and McClintock Drive for a shots fired call. They said they believe the shooting may have started at McClintock Drive and Southern Avenue.
A suspect who was seen running from one of the scenes was arrested for drug possession and a probation violation warrant, according to police.
Police said the victims' injuries are not life threatening.
