KPNX
Close

2 hurt, 1 in custody in Tempe shooting

12 News , KPNX 7:37 PM. MST September 30, 2017

TEMPE, Ariz. - Two people were hurt in a shooting in Tempe Saturday, according to police.

Police responded to Baseline Road and McClintock Drive for a shots fired call. They said they believe the shooting may have started at McClintock Drive and Southern Avenue. 

A suspect who was seen running from one of the scenes was arrested for drug possession and a probation violation warrant, according to police. 

Police said the victims' injuries are not life threatening. 

© 2017 KPNX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories