2 found dead in Queen Creek house fire

A house where two people were found dead after a Jan. 25, 2017 house fire. (Photo: Sky 12)

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. (AP) - Two people have been found dead after a house fire in Chandler Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was in a home near Hawkes and Chandler Heights roads.

According to fire officials, the fire was contained before the bodies were found inside on the second floor of the home.

It's not clear how the people died.

Police and fire are continuing to investigate.

