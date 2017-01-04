2 dogs rescued from Phoenix house fire Wednesday night

Phoenix FD personnel work to get two dogs found unresponsive in a house fire breathing again. The efforts were successful. Jan. 4, 2016. (Photo: Phoenix FD)

PHOENIX - Firefighters from Phoenix and Glendale were able to save two dogs from a house fire in northwest Phoenix Wednesday night.

The fire was at a home near 42nd and Glendale avenues.

The homeowners were able to make it out of the home, but the dogs were still inside, a fire official said.

Firefighters went in and faced heavy fire and smoke, largely in the front room. They found the dogs, who were unresponsive, in a back bedroom.

Fire officials said they got the dogs out to the front lawn and used "Fido bags," special breathing bags designed to help dogs breathe.

The dogs responded and began breathing on their own, according to Phoenix FD.

The fire department is still investigating the cause of the fire.

(© 2017 KPNX)