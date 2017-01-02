2 dogs killed, one person injured in Tempe apartment fire

One person suffered minor smoke inhalation and two dogs were killed in an apartment fire in Tempe, Arizona, on January 2, 2017. (Photo: Jeff Blackburn/12 News)

TEMPE, Ariz. - Three fire departments responded to a two-story apartment fire in Tempe on Monday just before noon.

Crews from Tempe, Phoenix and Guadalupe responded the fire near East Baseline and College Avenue that put one person in the hospital and killed two dogs.

According to a spokesman from Tempe fire, crews found the dogs in the apartment and brought them out, but weren't able to resuscitate them.

Firefighters did save a cat on the second floor.

One person suffered minor smoke inhalation.

A neighbor said he spotted the smoke and saw the front door open to the unit.

"It was completely covered in smoke. There was no visibility," said Brock Savio. "All I could hear was the woman saying she was in the living room.

Savio said he told her to go out the back door. He and a friend tried to use a fire extinguisher, but said the fire was too much.

The fire started on the first floor and spread to the second. Nearby apartments were evacuated as a precaution, according to the Tempe Fire Department.

An investigation is underway into the cause of the fire, but the resident told police the fire started from unattended cooking oil.

Copyright 2016 KPNX