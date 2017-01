A house fire near Minnezona in Phonenix, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2017. (Photo: Phoenix Fire Department)

PHOENIX -- A homeowner and his dogs escaped a house fire without any injuries Sunday overnight.

Phoenix fire crews assisted in a house fire near Minnezona Avenue and Meadowbrook Avenue. The house fire ripped through the home causing some major damage.

One man lived in the home and was able to escape with his two dogs.

The fire is still under investigation.

(© 2017 KPNX)