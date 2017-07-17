2 dead in Mesa plane crash near Falcon Field

A fiery plane crash in Mesa July 17, 2017. (Photo: Gilbert Castillo/Special to 12 News)

Mesa fire officials have confirmed at least two people were killed in a plane crash near Loop 202 and Recker Road Monday afternoon.

The crash is at Longbow Golf Course near Falcon Field Airport in Mesa.

According to the FAA's Allen Kenitzer, the plane, a Lancair Evolution, reported mechanical trouble and couldn't reach the airport.

It crashed about a half-mile off the approach end of a runway.

The FAA and NTSB, as well as Mesa fire and police, are still investigating.

This is a developing story -- we'll have more information as it becomes available.

