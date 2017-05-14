2 children drown within hours of each other

The Avondale neighborhood where a 6-year-old drowned at a family get-together. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - A tragic Mother’s Day weekend for two Phoenix-area families, both losing a young child, in two separate drownings. Both incidents happened within hours of each other.

People who live in the neighborhood near 107th Avenue and McDowell Road told 12 News they are praying for the families involved.

“Very tragic, very sad,” said Officer Ray Emmett of the Avondale Police Department.

He was one of the officers on scene after a report of a drowning at a home on near 105th Avenue and Camelback Road Saturday evening.

“A 6-year old boy had drowned in the backyard swimming pool,” he said.

It happened during a family get-together. He says while there were a lot of adults and kids in the pool area, and a fence around the pool, the gate was propped open for people to go in and out.

“Although the people were there to supervise the kids, nobody was actually watching,” said Emmett.

Police said without anyone knowing, 6-year-old Raul Ramirez Jr. took off his floatation device and went into the water. When someone finally noticed the boy, they pulled him out and a family member started CPR. At one point, first responders took over. The boy was taken to the hospital, where unfortunately, he did not survive.

In another case in Mesa, police and fire personnel responded to a drowning call near Lindsay and Brown roads, also on Saturday evening. That’s where a 3-year old was found face down in the family’s pool. The child was immediately taken to the hospital, where repeated resuscitation efforts were not successful. Sadly, the child in this case was also pronounced deceased at the hospital.

As the temperatures continue to climb, more and more people are going to be out by the pool. Avondale police officers said they are working to raise awareness.

“The big things we’re doing right now, besides educating the public and going to certain HOA meetings -- social media is a big campaign right now,” said Emmett.

They’re getting a campaign ready, hoping the department’s drowning prevention message is heard.

“Always know where your kids are,” he said. “It only takes seconds. Dog doors, sliding doors, it’s real easy for kids to find their way out there.”

So far, it does not appear foul play is suspected in either one of these cases; however, both are still under investigation.

© 2017 KPNX-TV