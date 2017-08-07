2 arrested after human remains found in Phoenix home

The Phoenix Police Department have arrested a man and a woman in connection to homicide case in which human remains were found at Phoenix home last Wednesday. (Photo: The Phoenix Police Department)

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department have arrested a man and a woman in connection to homicide case in which human remains were found at Phoenix home last Wednesday.

Husband and wife Leviticus Najar, 32, and Metika Najar, 36, were arrested Monday and police say they will be charged with one count each of abandonment of a dead body.

On Aug. 2 around 6:30 p.m. police performed a welfare check and dug up human remains that were "wrapped in layers upon layers of material and placed in a pickup bed toolbox", police said.

According to police, the landlord, who is also Metika’s father, evicted the Najars because they had not paid rent. The landlord was cleaning up the house when he found the body and noticed the floor was uneven.

Four years ago, investigators dug up dead bodies just two houses down from the current investigation. Alan Champagne, who was just convicted of murder in June, buried two dead bodies on this same street in 2011.

This investigation is ongoing.

© 2017 KPNX-TV