Smoke pours out of a building at Polk and 24th streets. (Photo: Phoenix Fire Department) (Photo: Stegen, Anne)

PHOENIX - A fire at a two-story commercial building was upgraded to first alarm Friday night.

Fire crews gained control of the blaze and there were no injuries.

The fire started around 9 p.m. at 24th and Polk streets, north of Van Buren Street.

(© 2017 KPNX)