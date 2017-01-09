19-year-old fatally shot at a party in Glendale

Police say Erick Ordonez Huerta was fatally shot at a party in Glendale on Jan. 7, 2017. (Photo: Glendale PD)

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Police say a 19-year-old was fatally shot at a party in Glendale.

Investigators say Erick Ordonez Huerta was pronounced dead early Saturday morning at the scene.

Police say they are looking for the male suspect who shot Huerta.

The suspect was wearing a red baseball hat and drove away in a gray sports utility vehicle.

Authorities learned of the shooting when they were flagged down by people who said someone had been shot.

