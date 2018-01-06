17-year-old driver and 2 kids hurt in crash

PHOENIX - Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash at 12th Street and Glendale Avenue that sent a 17-year-old, a 7-year-old and an 11 or 13-year-old to the hospital Saturday.

Police said the car crashed into a utility pole.

Firefighters said the three were in stable condition and that the 17-year-old driver suffered an ankle fracture.

No other specific injuries were stated.

© 2018 KPNX-TV