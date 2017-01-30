16-year-old booked in shooting during Phoenix home invasion

(Photo: Thinkstock)

PHOENIX (AP) - Authorities say a 16-year-old boy has been booked in a shooting at a west Phoenix apartment that left one man dead and three others injured.

Police say the shooting occurred Sunday morning when as many as four suspects went to the apartment for a home invasion.

Gunfire was exchanged between the suspects and people who were in the apartment.

One of the suspects was fatally shot.

Two women and a 17-year-old girl also suffered injuries that weren't life-threatening.

Police say the identity of the 16-year-old boy who was arrested in the shooting won't be publicly released because he is a juvenile.

