$1,500 offered for information on killing of pregnant mule deer near Saguaro Lake

A mule deer (Photo: Arizona Game and Fish Department)

MESA, Ariz. - The Arizona Game and Fish Department is offering up to $1,500 for information leading to an arrest in connection with the possible poaching of a mule deer doe in July.

Maricopa County deputies found the doe found dead in a wash north of the Butcher Jones Recreation Area of Saguaro Lake. The doe was pregnant and nearly full-term, according to wildlife officials.

The reward for information leading to an arrest has risen from $500 to $1,500 since July.

If you have any knowledge of the incident, you are asked to call the Operation Game Thief Hotline at 1-800-352-0700. Callers should reference case number 17-002615.

