150 bottles of Big Mac sauce being given away in Phoenix

McDonald's famous Big Mac sauce, bottle and given away during a special promotion, Jan. 26, 2017. (Photo: Bryan West/12 News)

PHOENIX - A McDonald's in Phoenix is giving away 150 bottles of the Big Mac Secret Sauce.

The giveaway is part of a nationwide campaign in which 10,000 bottles are up for grabs.

At 11:30 a.m. Thursday morning, 75 bottles at the McDonald's on 7th Street and McDowell Road will be handed to customers. At 12:30 p.m., another 75 will be given.

Each bottle has the ingredients listed on the back as well as a number printed on the front letting you know which bottle it is.

When in restaurant, customers must share the secret code “There’s a Big Mac for that” and the exclusive bottles that will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis.

Those who aren’t in a location where the bottles are being given away will have a chance to win a bottle on Jan. 26 by following and participating in McDonald’s live giveaway on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.



Big Mac history and details on participating locations are available at mcdonalds.com.

