15-year-old girl dies from injuries sustained in Peoria crash

Peoria police said a 15-year-old girl died Thursday from injuries she sustained a car crash Wednesday morning. Alexa Flores passed away at 8:30 a.m. She had been on life support.
One of the girls who was in the car is still hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
Four teen girls were injured Wednesday after their car ran a stop sign and collided with a pick-up. The driver of the pick-up was not harmed.
PREVIOUSLY: Four teens injured in Peoria crash; one on life support
